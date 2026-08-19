"Excellent opportunity that awaits us, want to be the best in the world": Arsenal boss Arteta eyes successful Premier League defence

London [UK], August 19 (ANI): Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eyeing back-to-back Premier League title wins, saying that the ambition at the club is to be the "best in the world" and an excellent opportunity awaits the Gunners to successfully defend their title, something which they have not done since the 1930s.

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The last time Arsenal defended the top-flight English league title was way back in the 1930s before the Premier League was even a thing. Long before the Premier League hit the TV screens, Arsenal had pulled off a hat-trick of top-flight title wins from the 1932-33, 1933-34 and 1934-35 seasons. Fresh after a thumping 3-0 win over Manchester City to lift the season-starting FA Community Shield title, Arsenal is looking forward to being the "best" as they start their PL title defence at home against Coventry FC from August 22 onwards.

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The previous season saw the club lift their first Premier League title in 22 years, and ahead of the new season, they signed names like Christian Tzolis and Bruno Guimaraes. Arteta spoke of his club ambitions, saying that the team wants the best players to become the "best club in the world".

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Speaking to Sky Sports as quoted by Goal.com, Arteta said, "The ambition of the club and the management is certainly focused on making Arsenal the best club in the world. To achieve that, you must have the best facilities, the most modern stadiums, the greatest fans, along with having the best squad and members in the world. These are the ones who decide matches and make the difference at the crucial moments."

"This is what we are trying to build with our current players, and with the new elements we are seeking to sign so that they make the real difference for Arsenal," he added.

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Arsenal are heading into the competition as massive favourites, and Arteta is at ease with this tag, saying that he wants to see the "passion, determination and desire to develop daily" in his players' eyes.

"I think this anticipation is part of the world of football, and I am completely comfortable with this situation. What really matters to me is when I look into my players' eyes and see that passion, determination and the desire to develop daily. This is the only thing I pay attention to," he said.

On securing back-to-back League titles, something which Arsenal has not done since the 1930s, he said, "It is an excellent opportunity that awaits us, and we are fully aware of the scale of effort required to achieve it. But I sense the ambition, the desire and the full conviction within the team in our ability to do it again." (ANI)

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