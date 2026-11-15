Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Sports / "Excellent performance": BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla lauds India U-19 after Asia Cup final win over Pakistan

"Excellent performance": BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla lauds India U-19 after Asia Cup final win over Pakistan

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:52 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tauranga [New Zealand], November 15 (ANI): BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla on Sunday praised the Indian Under-19 team for its one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup final, particularly appreciating the contribution of the lower-order batters in chasing down a challenging target.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Shukla described the final as an amazing match and lauded the young Indian players for their performance, admitting that he had initially thought India might lose while chasing a huge total.

"Well, I think it was an amazing match, and the way the Indian Under-19 team has performed, all kudos go to them. Wonderful performance, excellent performance they have shown. And during the match, I thought that we would lose because there was a huge total, and chasing was not that easy," he said.

However, Shukla credited the Indian players, particularly the tail-enders, for turning the match around and guiding the team to victory. He congratulated the players for their performance and praised their efforts in the final.

Advertisement

"But our players have done wonders, especially the tail-enders. They have really done well. So all kudos to them. I appreciate their performance, I congratulate them," he added.

Shukla also highlighted the competitive nature of the tournament, pointing out that Pakistan had won the previous edition while India emerged victorious this year. He said the tournament organised by the Asian Cricket Council would help create a pipeline of young talent for senior-level cricket.

"And I think last year Pakistan had won, this year we have won. So, it's a good game and a good tournament as well by the Asian Cricket Council. And I think in the future also, it will definitely create a pipeline of talent for senior cricketers," he said.

Advertisement

Coming to the match, Pakistan opted to bat first, putting 337/9 on the board with a century from Usman Khan (107 in 111 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) and fifties from Abdul Qadir (80 in 54 balls, with three fours and eight sixes) and Farhan Yousaf (63 in 60 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes).

India started off well, with skipper Lakshya Raichandani (80 in 101 balls, with five fours) and Sehwag (58 in 61 balls, with nine fours) putting a 95-run opening stand. However, they soon collapsed to 252/8. A crucial partnership of 67-runs came from Manal Chauhan (47 in 32 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Mohit Ulva. After Manal's dismissal, Mohit (49* in 26 balls, with five fours and three sixes) took India to a win, with Chigurupati Venkata (11*) playing a crucial supporting hand. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts