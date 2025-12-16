DT
Home / Sports / "Excited to join Purple and Gold Army for this IPL": Matheesha Pathirana after KKR acquires him for Rs 18 crore

"Excited to join Purple and Gold Army for this IPL": Matheesha Pathirana after KKR acquires him for Rs 18 crore

ANI
Updated At : 11:55 PM Dec 16, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana has expressed his excitement after joining the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The speedster was bought by KKR for Rs 18 crore at the IPL 2026 Auction.

Reacting to the development, Pathirana said he is looking forward to being part of the Purple and Gold setup and reuniting with familiar faces.

"I'm very excited to join the Purple & Gold Army for this IPL and also can't wait to work with Bravo once again and everyone else," Pathirana said on a video posted on X by the KKR.

The Sri Lankan pacer added, "Thank you so much and see you soon! Ami KKR!"

https://x.com/KKRiders/status/2000906720286269848?s=20

Pathirana has picked up 31 wickets in 21 T20Is at an average of 18.25, with two four-fers. The right-arm speedster has taken 133 wickets in 100 T20s at an average of 21.40. In IPL, Pathirana scalped 47 wickets for Chennai Super Kings in 32 matches at an average of over 21. In the 2025 season, in 13 games, he scalped 12 wickets.

Delhi Capitals (DC) opened the bidding for Sri Lankan speedster, and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) joined the fray.

Bidding intensified between LSG and DC as Pathirana's bid rose to Rs 10.4 crore. When the bid stood at Rs 15.8 crore, KKR came in at Rs 16 crore, quickly raised it to Rs 18 crore, and ultimately stole the deal.

Pathirana's signing adds significant firepower to KKR's bowling attack, with the young fast bowler known for his pace, yorkers and effectiveness in the death overs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

