"Excited to see where we can take European cricket": Rotterdam Dockers co-owner Jonty Rhodes ahead of ETPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): Former South African Cricketer Jonty Rhodes attended the Rotterdam Dockers Jersey Unveiling Event as a co-owner in Mumbai on Tuesday.

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Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the Jersey unveiling event, Rhodes said Rotterdam Dockers are eager to make an impact and contribute to European cricket's growth.

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The European T20 Premier League (ETPL) is set to take centre stage from 26 August to 20 September 2026, across two iconic venues: Voorburg Cricket Club in the Netherlands and Malahide Cricket Club in Ireland.

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"The T20 Premier League is kicking off on 26 August, so it's just around the corner. And we, Rotterdam Dockers, are a franchise that's one of the six teams in the league. And we are really excited to see where we can take European cricket," Rhodes said.

Over 26 days and 32 matches, six teams from across Europe will compete for the league's first-ever title, bringing together some of the biggest names in world cricket alongside Europe's finest homegrown talent.

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Global stars including Tim David, Steve Smith, Ravichandran Ashwin, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Heinrich Klaasen, Mitchell Marsh, Lungi Ngidi and Trent Boult will share the stage with leading European players such as Paul Stirling, Scott Edwards, Josh Little, Jai Moondra, George Dockrell, Aryan Dutt, Max O'Dowd, Richie Berrington and Matthew Cross, creating one of the most exciting player line-ups ever assembled in European cricket.

Each franchise will play every other team twice in a round-robin format. The team finishing at the top of the league table will qualify directly for the Final, while the second and third-placed teams will contest the Qualifier for the remaining place in the championship decider. (ANI)

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