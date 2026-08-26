"Excited to work with them": Former Sri Lankan cricketer Avishka Gunawardene on Mumbai Kings mentoring role in JPL

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 26 (ANI): Former Sri Lankan cricketer Avishka Gunawardene expressed his excitement about joining Mumbai Kings as a mentor for the Jito Premier League (JPL), saying the opportunity would help him gain coaching experience while sharing his knowledge with young players.

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Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Gunawardene said he was impressed by the team's enthusiasm and energy after his first interaction with the players.

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"I just had a chat with the boys for about the past hour, and they seem like a very fun bunch of boys and very enthusiastic. I'm very excited to work with them," Gunawardene said.

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Gunawardene represented Sri Lanka in 6 Tests and 61 ODIs, scoring 181 runs in Tests at an average of 16.45 and 1,708 runs in ODIs at an average of 28.46. In ODI cricket, he registered one century and 12 half-centuries, with a career-best score of 132.

In first-class cricket, Gunawardene played 129 matches, scoring 6,680 runs at an average of 35.53, including 12 centuries and 40 half-centuries.

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He also featured in 184 List A matches, accumulating 5,362 runs at an average of 29.95, with six centuries and 35 half-centuries. In T20 cricket, he scored 85 runs in six matches at an average of 17.00.

Talking about his decision to take up the mentoring role for Mumbai Kings, the former Sri Lankan batter said it would be a valuable learning experience for him as a coach.

"It's an experience for me too, working with a different team with a different atmosphere. For me, again, a good experience for my coaching as well. I had some free time and why not use it to gain some experience and give my experience to a young bunch of kids," he added.

Gunawardene said the players were eager to learn and had asked several questions during their first interaction.

"They seem like a very lovely bunch. They are friendly, they are eager. They asked me lots of questions, and it will be nice to work with them for the next week or so," he said.

Sharing his message for the young players, Gunawardene advised them to keep things simple, enjoy their experience and express themselves on the field.

"I just told them very simply, keep it simple. Most importantly, because all these guys are in Sri Lanka for the first time, except for one, I told them to enjoy the country, enjoy the game and just go out there and express themselves," he said.

Mumbai Kings are set to feature in the opening match of the inaugural JPL on August 25 at the CCC Ground in Colombo, where they will face Gujarat Gladiators.

Led by captain Karsh Kothari and vice-captain Shikhar Mehta, the team has announced a squad comprising experienced players and young talents. The tournament will begin with its opening ceremony on August 24, with all matches scheduled to be played in Colombo.

Mumbai Kings Schedule:

August 25 - vs Gujarat Gladiators

August 27 - vs Indore Hawks

August 29 - vs Chennai Strikers Kings

August 31 - vs RDB Monarch Bengal Indians

September 2 - vs Pune Panthers. (ANI)

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