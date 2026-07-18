"Existence of this photo is insane": Lionel Messi on iconic picture with Lamine Yamal

New York [US], July 18 (ANI): The iconic picture of a young Lionel Messi with baby Lamine Yamal has caught even the Argentinan superstar by surprise. Lionel Messi reflected on the widely shared photograph calling its existence "insane" as the two prepare to face each other in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

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Speaking in a video shared by DSports and quoted by Planeta do Futebol on X, Messi said it was remarkable to see how a photograph taken when Yamal was just a baby has gained new significance ahead of football's biggest match.

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"The truth is that the existence of this photo is insane, because we took it when he was just a baby, and now we're both competing in a World Cup final. All of this is insane!" Messi said.

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For those unversed, almost 18 years back, Messi shared a memorable moment with Spain star Yamal, nearly before the pair emerged as potential rivals on the biggest stage of international football.

Messi took part in a charity photoshoot organised by Catalan newspaper Diario Sport in 2008 while then playing for Barcelona. During the shoot at the club's iconic Camp Nou stadium, the then-20-year-old Argentine posed with a baby Yamal, who was sitting in a small plastic bathtub alongside his mother, Sheila Ebana.

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At the time, neither could have imagined that Yamal would grow into one of Spain's brightest footballing talents, with the possibility of facing Messi in a FIFA World Cup final almost two decades later.

The iconic photoshoot was captured by freelance photographer Joan Monfort.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, UNICEF shared the now-iconic photograph of Argentina captain Messi with a baby Yamal, highlighting the remarkable journey of the two football stars from a charity photoshoot nearly two decades ago to becoming global ambassadors for children.

In a post on X, UNICEF wrote, "Yes, those photos you've seen are real. More than 18 years ago, a baby named Lamine Yamal and his mom Sheila met Lionel Messi at a UNICEF fundraising photoshoot."

UNICEF added that while both have gone on to inspire millions with their performances on the football field, they are also united by their work away from the sport."

Today, their achievements on the pitch inspire millions. Off the pitch, both Messi and Lamine Yamal use their voices and platforms as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors to support and advocate for children around the world," the post read.

UNICEF added that its shared mission with the two footballers is to ensure "that every child survives, thrives, and fulfils their potential," concluding, "We are proud to have them on our team."

Defending champions Argentina and European champions Spain are set to face off in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, setting the stage for a highly anticipated clash between great Messi and teenage sensation Yamal.

Spain secured their place in the title clash with a 2-0 win over France, while Argentina produced a comeback to defeat England 2-1 after trailing 1-0, with a stoppage-time winner sealing their passage to the final.

Messi heads into the championship match at the top of the Golden Boot standings, edging France captain Kylian Mbappe after registering two assists in Argentina's semi-final victory over England. (ANI)

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