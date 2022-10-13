Expect the unexpected

PTI

Bhubaneswar, October 12

India head coach Thomas Dennerby admitted that his team was no match to the USA after it suffered a 0-8 loss in their FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup opener but insisted that the hosts are capable of playing better.

Dennerby had claimed before the game that India can compete against any team in the age-group showpiece, his comment coming on the basis of a fairly close game India played against Sweden in the lead-up, which they eventually lost 1-3.

"I did not expect to let in so many goals because defending has been quite good when they played against Sweden two and half weeks ago. We defended very well, we had two shots on the bar and we were creating chances. But honestly USA were one level up even if you compare with Sweden at least," the coach said Tuesday.

Ahead of the tournament, India played against Romania, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Chile and Mexico. And their best result was against Romania, which ended in a 3-3 draw. Out of these countries, Romania, Italy and Sweden could not qualify for the World Cup.

"No doubt USA are really a good side. If you look at the USA players, the skilfulness, their speed and you cannot find any weak point in their team. So far the games we have played earlier this year, no team was up to this level," Dennerby said. "We have not played against any team which sends in top quality corners and players like six feet tall coming in and jumping very high and heading with top-class quality," the Swede added.

China’s You Xingyue celebrates a goal against Mexico. pti

He said the Indian team can do better, adding that the players were nervous due to the big occasion. "It was definitely very tough for us. But of course I also know that team India can play a little bit better than this. My feeling is that the girls were a little bit too nervous, could not handle the situation as it was their first World Cup game," he said. — PTI

Canada hold France

Fatorda: A spirited Canada held a formidable France to a 1-1 draw in a Group D match of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup here today. Anabelle Chukwu gave Canada the lead in the 67th minute but Lucie Calba equalised within six minutes. In a Group C match in Navi Mumbai, Asian giants China beat Mexico 2-1. Quao Ruiqi gave China the lead in the 49th minute by converting a penalty. Yu Xingyue then extended the lead to 2-0 at the stroke of 90th minute before Mexico pulled one back in the third minute of stoppage time through Katherin Guijarro. In other results, Spain won 1-0 over Colombia and Japan beat Tanzania 4-0.