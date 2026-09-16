“Expectation of gold gets converted into motivation”: Pawan Sehrawat ahead of 2026 Asian Games

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): As the Indian Kabaddi team gears up to represent the country at the upcoming 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, star men’s team raider and Arjuna Awardee Pawan Sehrawat believes the opportunity to wear the India jersey comes with a deep sense of pride and responsibility, with the team firmly setting its sights on the gold medal.

Team India will be defending their title in men's and women's competitions in the Asian Games, starting from September 19 onwards.

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Reflecting on what it means to represent India at a multi-sport event of the scale of the Asian Games, Sehrawat said, as quoted in a press release, “I feel very proud to be one of the 12 guys chosen from such a large pool of population to represent the country…When I wear the jersey of India, I feel that I have a responsibility, as we are carrying the weight of the whole country out there and it should go in the right direction as we get the extreme best for India.”

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Kabaddi has traditionally carried immense expectations at the Asian Games, having won a total of 11 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medals between both men’s and women’s teams. In the pursuit of another gold, the 12-member squad has been preparing in the training camp at SAI sports training centre, Gandhinagar, from September 5-15.

Sehrawat, who holds the record for scoring 39 raid points in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match- most by any person in the league, feels that the expectation of gold serves as motivation rather than pressure for the team.

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“You expect something from someone who deserves it, and you expect gold from Kabaddi. So it’s a proud moment for the Kabaddi team. We are seen as a team that will bring a gold medal, and it is a matter of pride. That expectation gets converted into motivation and makes it easier to play,” he added.

With the team having spent considerable time together through camps and preparations, Sehrawat is confident about the coordination within the squad. The 12-member unit, he believes, has developed the trust and understanding necessary to compete at the highest level.

“The team is very confident. We have practiced a lot together. All the 12 players who have been selected make a great combination. We trust each other. The most important thing is that we are here for one thing, and that is gold. Gold makes us all one, and this is what a team should be,” said Sehrawat.

The Kabaddi contest at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will kick off on September 21, 2026, with the final taking place on September 26, 2026.

Indian Kabaddi Team for 2026 Asian Games:

Sunil Kumar (captain)

Pawan Sehrawat

Ankit Jaglan

Aslam Inamdar

Ashu Malik

Ayan Lohchab

Devank Dalal

Arjun Deshwal

Jaideep Dahiya

Rahul Sethpal

Gaurav Khatri

Sumit Sangwan. (ANI)

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