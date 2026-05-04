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Home / Sports / "Expectations are high": Pujara talks MI-LSG clash, emphasises need for Mumbai Indians' comeback

"Expectations are high": Pujara talks MI-LSG clash, emphasises need for Mumbai Indians' comeback

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ANI
Updated At : 01:10 PM May 04, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara opened up on today's much-anticipated IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium.

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Speaking on Star Sports, Pujara discussed the challenges faced by both teams this season and highlighted the importance of the match for both sides.

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"Mumbai Indians have faced several challenges this season, and there is a strong need for a comeback, for the fans, the team's pride, and for the players who have worked hard. When you are such a big team, expectations are high, and they will be keen to respond," JioStar expert Pujara said, emphasising the need for MI to bounce back.

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The former cricketer also acknowledged that, despite the Mumbai Indians' struggles, their legacy and expectations have placed immense pressure on the team. "At the same time, Lucknow Super Giants have also had their share of issues. So, both teams will be playing for pride, regardless of their playoff chances," he added.

Squads:

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Mumbai Indians Squad: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Raj Bawa, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Himmat Singh, George Linde, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohsin Khan, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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