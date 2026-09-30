Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], September 30 (ANI): After shooter Niraj Kumar's silver medal win at the Asian Games, the shooter's wife Anuradha hailed her husband's win and consistency over the years. She also shed some light on his tough training regime, which earned him his first-ever Asian Games medal.

The trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Tomar and Niraj Kumar secured India a silver medal in the men's 50 m rifle 3 positions team event last Friday at the Asian Games.

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Speaking to ANI, Niraj's wife Anuradha hailed her husband for her win and for the consistency he has shown in his sporting journey over the last 12 years. She also said that expectations are much higher after an Asian Games silver win.

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"I feel very proud that he has won a silver medal and returned. I expect that in the future as well, he will continue to make us proud. He has shown immense discipline. Twelve years is a very long time, and maintaining consistency is a huge achievement. Anyone can do it for a month or two, but doing it continuously for 12 years is extremely tough, and only achievers are capable of that. So, I feel really good, I feel proud, and expectations are higher now," she said.

Speaking about his training routine, Anuradha said that he would often wake up early, sleep late at night and would train rigorously for five to six hours in his tight and stiff shooting kits. He also incorporates a bit of yoga in his training.

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"Niraj's discipline—I would say his routine—involves waking up early in the morning, going to bed late at night, and managing everything. This includes his training sessions, which last 5 to 6 hours. Wearing such tough, tight kits, like in shooting—they have to wear a kit that is quite stiff. Training in higher temperatures is very hard for athletes, especially in North India. Alongside that, he does yoga and gym workouts. Sometimes he wakes up early in the morning and does yoga. So it remains quite intense and a bit hard as well," she said.

Anuradha also said that Neeraj's journey from a small region in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, to the Asian Games podium would serve as an inspiration to the youth, who will realise that nothing is really impossible.

"Of course, Neeraj faced struggles early on in his journey. Connectivity wasn't as good in smaller towns, and managing academies was challenging. He used to go to Delhi to participate in his matches. It was tough for him, but he tackled it very well," she added.

On the support she gave him as a wife, she said on a concluding note, "Neeraj can probably answer that better! [Laughs] But I try my best to support Neeraj in every way I can—as a wife and as a friend. Managing his diet, his exercises, and whatever else we can manage at home. Giving each other advice based on whatever knowledge we have, and trying to give our best to one another."

In the 50m rifle 3 positions men's event, India registered a final score of 1762-94x, falling short of gold medalists China (1766-95x). The bronze medal went to South Korea (1751-87x). After winning the gold medal at the event in the 2022 Asian Games, India lost their title to China. Aishwary (589-34x) stood third in the individual standings, while Niraj stood at fourth with a score of 588-34x. Both qualified for the men's 50 m rifle 3 positions individual final. Rudrankksh, who stood at ninth spot with a score of 585-26x, could not make it to the finals. Niraj, however, could not do well in the final, finishing eighth. (ANI)

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