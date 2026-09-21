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Home / Sports / Experiencing Indian conditions crucial for next generation: Australia A coach Paine

Experiencing Indian conditions crucial for next generation: Australia A coach Paine

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ANI
Updated At : 04:42 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Puducherry [India], September 21 (ANI): It is for the second time in 12 months that an Australia A team is touring India in preparation for the high-profile five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series starting in January next year, and coach Tim Paine says this experience “is really important for the next generation.”

A strong Australia A line-up will play two four-day red ball matches against Devdutt Padikkal-led India A at the CAP-Siechem Stadium in the coastal city of Puducherry starting Tuesday, followed by three One-Dayers, as per a release.

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“It’s very important. Obviously, we’ve had this planned for a couple of years with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy coming up soon, so to give the next generation of cricketers a look at conditions in India, see what it’s like, and figure out how to play, it is really important,” former Australia captain Paine said following team practice.

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Australia last won a Test series in India in 2004-05.

Veteran batter Peter Handscomb, who played in all four Tests on Australia’s last tour of India in 2023, is the oldest and most experienced player in this Australia A lineup, while a few like Josh Philippe, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney and Todd Murphy were a part of the previous A tour of India.

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“Pete is one of the best spin players in Australia. It is a great thing for him, it shows even at his age he is in contention. Acclimatising to these conditions will be good for him if and when he does come back,” Paine said.

While the IPL has helped foreign players adapt to some of the conditions, Paine feels playing Test cricket in India remains a tough challenge for visiting batters.

“I think the wickets have become hard for batting on in Test cricket in the last decade, spinning a lot more than what they were back then,” he concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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