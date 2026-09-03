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Home / Sports / "Extremely delighted": Arjun Munda expresses delight on Ahmedabad hosting World Archery Para Series

"Extremely delighted": Arjun Munda expresses delight on Ahmedabad hosting World Archery Para Series

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ANI
Updated At : 08:47 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 3 (ANI): Former Union Minister and President of the Archery Association of India, Arjun Munda, expressed his delight that Ahmedabad is set to host the World Archery Para Series (WAPS) 2026.

India is set to host the WAPS for the first time, which will bring together over 100 athletes from 20 countries for five days, from September 5 to 9, 2026, at the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

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"I am extremely delighted that the World Archery Para Series is being held in Gujarat. Players from all over the world are coming to Gujarat. The Gujarat government is extending a lot of support. Events like this boost the confidence of the players. Players from 19 countries have already arrived here," Munda told ANI.

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The landmark event is organised by the Archery Association of India (AAI) with the support of the Government of Gujarat, Sports Authority of Gujarat and Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The event will be formally inaugurated on September 4, 2026, at The Forum - Hotel & Convention, near Club O7, Shela, Ahmedabad. The ceremony will be graced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

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The competition will feature athletes from India, People's Republic of China, Great Britain, France, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Slovakia, United States of America, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cyprus, Czechia, Iraq, Russian Federation and Sri Lanka.

Among the leading Indian contenders are Paris 2024 Paralympic Champion Harvinder Singh, World Para Archery Champion and Paralympic medallist Sheetal Devi, Arjuna Awardee and World Para Archery medallist Rakesh Kumar, and Paralympian Shyam Sunder Swami.

With Ahmedabad preparing to host athletes from around the world, the World Para Archery Series 2026 is poised to put Gujarat in the global sporting spotlight while celebrating the remarkable stories of courage behind every arrow. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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