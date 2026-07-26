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Home / Sports / "Extremely happy": Mirabai Chanu after winning third CWG gold

"Extremely happy": Mirabai Chanu after winning third CWG gold

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ANI
Updated At : 10:21 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], July 26 (ANI): Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu expressed her delight after winning her third Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's 48kg weightlifting event at Glasgow 2026, saying she was "extremely happy" to add another gold to India's tally.

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Speaking to reporters after her victory, Chanu said she was happy to bring the third gold medal for India and admitted that there was some pressure on her to perform well.

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"I am very happy that I could bring the third Gold medal for India. There were a lot of things running in my mind. There was a little bit of pressure. I wanted to perform very well for the Indian weightlifting team. I am extremely happy for my third gold medal and the fourth medal in the Commonwealth Games," Chanu said.

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Chanu had earlier won gold medals at the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games. With her latest triumph, she completed a hat-trick of gold medals at the Games and secured India's first gold medal at Glasgow 2026.

Chanu had earlier set a Commonwealth record with an 85 kg lift in the snatch and began the clean and jerk section with an unsuccessful attempt at 82 kg.

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She returned for her second attempt and successfully lifted 82 kg, before producing another stunning performance with an 85 kg lift in her third attempt to set a new Games and Commonwealth record.

Chanu then attempted 105 kg and successfully lifted it above her head, sealing the gold medal and completing a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals.

With the victory, Chanu added another gold medal to her previous Commonwealth Games triumphs in 2018 and 2022. India also secured its first gold medal of the Glasgow 2026 Games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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