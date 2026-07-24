F1 Sim Racing India Open to commence Delhi Time Trials

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited (MFRL) proudly brings the F1 Sim Racing India Open 2026 Time Trials to the national capital, with Delhi set to host the next leg of India's biggest motorsport talent hunt between 30th July and 1st August 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam.

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According to a press release, the initiative aims to find the next F1 racer from India, encouraging aspiring racers to compete and demonstrate speed, precision and race craft to begin a journey into professional motorsport. This marks the first activation of its kind in Delhi.

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As discussions around bringing Formula 1 back to India continue, Mumbai Falcons Racing is focused on an equally important part of the ecosystem, discovering the next generation of motorsporting talent from India.

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The Delhi Time Trials form part of Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited's nationwide talent identification programme - F1 Sim Racing India Open 2026 and the 'One in a Billion Hunt-Agla Star'. Delhi has a population of over 7 million between the age brackets of 8 - 25 years, making it a perfect geography to engage and popularise the F1 platform. The NCR and adjoining regions will add an equal number of contenders to the list.

Through the officially sanctioned F1 Sim Racing India Open 2026, aspiring racers can compete on professional-grade simulators and earn a pathway into competitive motorsport. F1 Sim Racing India Open 2026 carries a total prize pool of Rs 2 crore across the competition. The winner will secure a place in Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited's One in a Billion Hunt, which has a Rs 3 crore Driver Development Fund to support their journey into professional motorsport.

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Speaking about the Delhi Time Trials, Ameet Gadhoke, Managing Director, Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited, said, "For India to succeed on the world's biggest motorsport platforms like Formula 1, we must first build a strong pipeline of talent and create greater awareness of the sport at the grassroots. That's what the F1 Sim Racing India Open is designed to do. The trials give aspiring racers the opportunity to experience professional F1 simulators first-hand. More importantly, it allows them to discover their potential and decide if they want to pursue a structured motorsport journey, progressing through the zonal and national stages of the championship and, ultimately, earning the opportunity to take their first steps into professional karting."

The F1 Sim Racing India Open 2026 is contested on F1 25, the official game of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and is open to participants on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

At the Delhi Time Trials, competitors will race on identical professional-grade simulation rigs using the official title, with successful participants advancing directly to the Zonal Qualifiers before competing for a place in the National Final in Mumbai.

The championship forms part of MFRL's wider F1 India Programme, alongside the One in a Billion Hunt and the Flagship Partner School initiative. (ANI)

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