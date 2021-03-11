F1: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in Spain

Montmelo, May 22
Max Verstappen reclaimed the Formula One points lead as the reigning world champion won the Spanish Grand Prix today for his third consecutive victory after Charles Leclerc's Ferrari broke down while he was comfortably in front.
Verstappen needed an assist from Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez to get his fourth victory of the season, however. Perez was leading the race after Leclerc had abandoned when his team told him to let Verstappen pass on Lap 49 of 66. “It's unfair but OK,” Perez told his team. Perez, who could have taken just his third career win, finished second ahead of Mercedes' George Russell in third. Verstappen overtook Leclerc in the standings. — AP
