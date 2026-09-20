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Home / Sports / F4 Indian Championship 2026 round two sees action-packed racing at Coimbatore

F4 Indian Championship 2026 round two sees action-packed racing at Coimbatore

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ANI
Updated At : 07:47 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) 2026 delivered an action-packed second round of the F4 Indian Championship at Kari Motor Speedway (KMS) in Coimbatore on Sunday.

The three-race weekend saw Goa Aces JA Racing, owned by actor John Abraham, secure two victories through Luviwe Sambudla, while Hyderabad Blackbirds’ Bhuvan Bonu claimed the remaining race. The weekend also marked an important milestone for the championship, with Race 2 becoming the 50th F4 race since the championship’s inception, as per a press release.

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Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru’s Aris Kyriakou retained the championship lead after securing three podium finishes across the weekend, while Sambudla’s two victories moved him closer to the top of the standings.

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-RACE 1 | Sambudla takes second win of the season

Luviwe Sambudla of Goa Aces JA Racing led from pole to flag to claim his second Indian F4 win of 2026. Aris Kyriakou finished second, while Speed Demons Delhi’s Ntiyiso Mabunda secured his first podium of the season in third. Godspeed Kochi’s Mahlori Mabunda finished fourth.

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The race was interrupted by a safety car after Ahmedabad Apex Racers’ Mathias Alexander Forland made contact with Aditya. Sambudla held his lead after the restart and also set the fastest lap of the race.

-RACE 2 | Bonu claims victory from reverse-grid pole

Bhuvan Bonu of Hyderabad Blackbirds converted reverse-grid pole into victory in Race 2. The race saw contact at Turn 1 between Kolkata Royal Tigers’ Aaron Mehta and Sambudla, with Sambudla retiring after going into the gravel with broken steering.

Mahlori Mabunda finished second on the road but received a five-place penalty, dropping him to seventh. Ntiyiso Mabunda was promoted to second, while Kyriakou finished third. Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru’s Enzo Rujugiro and Goa Aces JA Racing’s Aaryan Narola completed the top five.

-RACE 3 | Sambudla completes winning weekend

Sambudla bounced back from his Race 2 retirement to claim his second victory of the weekend. Kyriakou finished second, while Kolkata Royal Tigers’ Swarnav Das completed the podium in third.

Chennai Turbo Riders’ Sai Aditya made a strong start from 10th, while Aaryan Narola retired after a puncture. Aaron Mehta also retired with brake trouble.

With two rounds completed, Kyriakou leads the championship with 93 points, followed by Sambudla on 88. Bonu is third with 51 points, while Mahlori Mabunda and Aaron Mehta sit fourth and fifth with 46 and 42 points, respectively.

The F4 Indian Championship now heads to the Madras International Circuit (MIC) in Chennai for the next round, with four rounds remaining in the championship. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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