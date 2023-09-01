Facing Pak attack no joke: Kohli

PTI

Pallekele, August 31

One has to be at his absolute best to face Pakistan’s high-quality Pakistan bowling attack, Virat Kohli said.

“I feel bowling is their strength. And they’ve got some really impactful bowlers that can change the course of the game at any time based on their skill set. So, you have to be at your absolute best to face them,” he said.

Kohli has been in decent form in ODIs lately, having scored 554 runs in 13 matches at an average of 50.36 since December.

Talking about his approach lately, Kohli said, “I only try to understand how I can better my game. Every day, every practice session, every year, every season, this is what has helped me play this well for so long and to perform for my team.”

“I don’t think you can perform consistently without that mindset because if your performance is your only goal, then you can be satisfied and stop working hard. There is no limit to it. There is no set achievement that if you reach a certain stage, you’ve reached excellence. I think I strive for betterment every day, so that is a better word to use, and yes, performance obviously becomes a by-product because your mindset is ‘how do I make my team win from this position?” he added.

I can bowl with new ball or at death: Shami

Mohammed Shami won’t mind if he is asked to bowl with an old ball in the ODIs, saying he does not have an ego and would purely go by the team’s requirements. With Jasprit Bumrah back in the mix for the Asia Cup, it will be interesting to see who will be the Gujarat pacer’s new-ball partner in the match against Pakistan on Saturday. In Bumrah’s absence, Shami and Mohammed Siraj shared the new ball in the ODI series against Australia in March.

“I don’t have any hesitancy about bowling with the old ball. I don’t have an ego like that. All three of us (Bumrah, Shami and Siraj) are bowling very well, so it depends on the management,” Shami said.

#Cricket #Pakistan #Virat Kohli