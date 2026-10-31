New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra took a sarcastic dig at Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after the latter celebrated Pakistan's victory over arch-rivals India in the 2026 Hong Kong Sixes tournament, pointing out that Pakistan had lost its opening match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Pakistan defeated India in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament on Friday, a fast-paced six-a-side competition featuring six overs per innings. Following the victory, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to social media to celebrate the win, praising his team's performance.

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Sharif posted on X, "Congratulations to our boys on a superb four-wicket victory over India in the opening clash of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026! It was a good game of cricket. I also commend Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi @MohsinnaqviC42 and his team for their dedicated efforts in preparing and supporting."

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Congratulations to our boys on a superb four-wicket victory over India in the opening clash of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026! It was a good game of cricket I also commend Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi @MohsinnaqviC42 and his team for their dedicated efforts in preparing and supporting our players. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 30, 2026

Chopra took a sarcastic dig at Pakistan PM Sharif for celebrating Pakistan’s victory over India without fact-checking the tournament results, pointing out that Pakistan had lost its opening match to the UAE.

He also questioned the standard of Pakistan’s cricket, remarking that the Prime Minister’s focus on the Hong Kong Sixes reflected the team's current standing.

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‘Humne Bharat Ko Hara Diya’ bolne ki itni jaldi hai ki fact-check bhi nahin kiya. UAE se haare in the opening game. And also, you can gauge the quality of cricket Pakistan is playing that country’s PM is tweeting about Hong Kong Sixes. I mean. Really!!!" Chopra wrote in an X post.

‘Humne Bharat Ko Hara Diya’ bolne ki itni jaldi hai ki fact-check bhi nahin kiya. UAE se haare in the opening game. And also, you can gauge the quality of cricket Pakistan is playing that country’s PM is tweeting about Hong Kong Sixes. I mean. Really!!! 😭 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 31, 2026

Coming to the match, Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi won the toss and elected to bowl, restricting India to 88/5 in six overs, despite a fiery 40-run knock off just 11 balls from Shashank Singh.

In response, Pakistan chased down the target of 89 runs in just 3.5 overs, registering a four-wicket victory. Khawaja Nafay led the charge with an explosive 41 off just 12 deliveries, while captain Abbas Afridi contributed a quickfire 35 off eight balls to guide Pakistan to victory.

The match saw Pakistan secure a convincing win over India in the six-a-side tournament, prompting Sharif's congratulatory message and Chopra's subsequent reaction on social media. (ANI)

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