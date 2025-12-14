DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Faizan Anwar crowned WBA Intercontinental Champ in historic win for Indian boxing

Faizan Anwar crowned WBA Intercontinental Champ in historic win for Indian boxing

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:40 PM Dec 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dubai [UAE], December 14 (ANI): Indian boxer Faizan Anwar clinched the WBA (World Boxing Association) Intercontinental Championship after defeating Russian contender Khuseyn Baysangurov by split decision (SD) in a well-fought 10-round professional bout at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, according to a release.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old from Kolkata produced a controlled and disciplined performance against Baysangurov, who entered the contest with a record of 25 wins and one loss and had remained unbeaten since 2018. Over the course of 10 rounds, Faizan's sharp combinations and sustained pressure visibly damaged the left side of Baysangurov's face, underlining his effectiveness across the rounds.

Advertisement

The bout was part of a major professional boxing event organised by IBA Professional and featured fighters from several countries.

Advertisement

Faizan dictated the tempo for longer periods, showing composure and tactical awareness to edge a seasoned opponent and secure the WBA Intercontinental belt.

With the victory, Faizan extended his unbeaten professional record to 21 wins from 21 bouts, continuing a steady rise through the international professional ranks. The result represents one of the more notable outcomes for an Indian boxer competing abroad in recent years.

Advertisement

At 18, Faizan moved to Dubai to pursue a full-time professional career. He currently trains at the Round 10 Boxing Club and is managed by AAM Seddiqi Boxing.

Earlier, he began boxing in Kolkata and was inspired by his uncle Mujtaba Kamal, a former boxer who represented India for 15 years and is a leading figure in the promotion of professional boxing in the country.

The WBA Intercontinental Championship is regarded as a pathway toward higher-level title opportunities, and Faizan's success is expected to further enhance the visibility of Indian professional boxing on the global circuit. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts