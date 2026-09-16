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Home / Sports / "Fake news": Pak national selector Aaqib Javed dismisses reports of resignation 

"Fake news": Pak national selector Aaqib Javed dismisses reports of resignation 

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ANI
Updated At : 08:37 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Lahore [Pakistan], September 16 (ANI): Pakistan national selector Aaqib Javed on Tuesday dismissed reports of his impending resignation or removal from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as “fake news”, amid growing speculation of a major shake-up in the board’s cricket administration.

The comments came a day after multiple outlets, citing internal sources, reported that PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi was considering sweeping changes to arrest Pakistan’s recent decline.

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The reported measures included potentially removing Aaqib from his role as senior selector and replacing Wahab Riaz as mentor of the women’s team after the Asian Games in Japan.

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“No resignation, it’s fake news,” Aaqib wrote in a text-based correspondence with Dawn.

Pakistan's horror run in the longest format continues, they earlier this month suffered a 3-0 series defeat against England, with the hosts winning the third Test at Edgbaston by eight wickets.

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The victory completed England's 3-0 series sweep, following wins at Headingley and Lord's.

Following Pakistan’s defeat in the second Test at Lord’s, the PCB sent seven players home and replaced head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. Selection panel member Misbahul Haq subsequently resigned, while Aaqib had earlier made it clear that he had no intention of stepping down from his role.

Following the series, Pakistan's Test skipper Babar Azam's dip in form has seen him turn to domestic cricket after seven years.

The batter is set to represent Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as a guest player in the ongoing President’s Trophy Grade 1 first-class tournament. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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