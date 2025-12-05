Fakhar Zaman fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], December 5 (ANI): Pakistan Fakhar Zaman was found guilty of a breach during the Tri-series final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the match in Rawalpindi, as per the ICC website.

Zaman was found to have breached Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match."

One demerit point has been added to Zaman's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident pertains to the 19th over of Pakistan's innings, when Zaman had a prolonged argument with on-field umpires regarding a decision that saw him lose his wicket.

The sanction was proposed by Reon King of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, third umpire Rashid Riaz and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi levelled the charge.

Zaman admitted the offence and accepted the sanctions, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Coming to the Tri-series final, Pakistan secured a convincing six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in, riding on a sensational bowling display that dismantled the Sri Lankan batting lineup.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka made a promising start thanks to opener Kamil Mishara, who anchored the innings with a solid 59 off 47 balls. At one point, Sri Lanka looked set for a competitive total, reaching 81/1.

However, the hosts' spin attack orchestrated a dramatic collapse. Sri Lanka lost their last eight wickets for a mere 16 runs, slumping from 98/2 to be all out for a paltry 114 in 19.1 overs. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz was the wrecker-in-chief, finishing with outstanding figures of 3/17 from his four overs. He was supported by pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi (3/18) and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed (2/18).

Chasing a modest target of 115, Pakistan's openers, Saim Ayub (36 off 33) and Sahibzada Farhan (23 off 22), provided a steady 46-run start. Despite a quick double-strike by Sri Lankan debutant Pavan Rathnayake (2/11) that caused a minor hiccup, skipper Babar Azam took control, guiding the chase with an unbeaten 37 off 34 balls. He ensured there were no further scares, hitting the winning boundary in the 19th over. Pakistan reached 118/4 with eight balls to spare, claiming the Tri-Series trophy in front of their home crowd. (ANI)

