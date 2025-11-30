Fan breaches security to greet Virat Kohli following his 52nd ODI ton during Ranchi ODI vs SA

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 30 (ANI): A fan breached the security to touch Indian batting legend Virat Kohli's feet following his 52nd ODI ton against South Africa in the first ODI at Ranchi on Sunday.

Just after Virat reached the landmark in 102 balls after gliding a Marco Jansen delivery for a four, a fan ran onto the ground, managing to greet Virat by touching his arms before he was removed from the field of play by the security.

The 36-year-old Indian icon enthralled the fans by smashing a 135-run knock in 120 balls, with 11 fours and seven sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 112.

Now, with his 52nd ODI ton, he has overcome compatriot and iconic batter Sachin Tendulkar's mark of 51 Test centuries to become the batter with the most centuries in a single format of the sport. This is also his 83rd century in international cricket.

He also surpassed Sachin in two more aspects, registering his sixth ODI ton against South Africa, outdoing Sachin and David Warner.

Also, Virat outdid the Master Blaster to register the most fifty-plus scores at home by a batter in ODIs, going past Sachin's mark of 58 and getting his 59th fifty-plus score in India.

This is also the 7000th ton in men's international cricket.

With this ton, Virat continues his golden run at Ranchi's JSCA Stadium, with 519 runs in six innings at an average of 173, including three centuries and a fifty, and scoring his runs at a strike rate of 110.19.

This year in ODIs, Virat has scored 484 runs in 11 matches and innings at an average of 53.77, with a strike rate of 89.79, including two centuries, three fifties, and a best score of 135.

Now in ODIs, Virat has scored 14,390 runs in 306 matches and 294 innings at an average of 58.02, with 52 centuries, 75 fifties, and a best score of 183.

In the match, SA put India into bat first. While Yashasvi Jaiswal was removed after a promising start for a 16-ball 18, Rohit (57 in 51 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Virat enthralled the Ranchi crowd with a 136-run second-wicket stand.

India lost their way in the middle, with Rohit, Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) and Washington Sundar (13) dismissed in quick succession and India at 200/4. But a partnership of 76 runs between KL (60 in 56 balls, with two fours and a six) and Virat and later a 65-run stand for KL with Jadeja (32 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) took India to 349/8 in 50 overs. (ANI)

