Fan-tastic: Love from around the world for India

Rohit Mahajan

Mumbai, November 16

When Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell went after the Indian bowling, adding 181 runs in 149 balls for the third wicket, Jaanki Majithia could not bear to watch it — she lay down and tried to sleep through the nightmare. She desperately needed to catch some sleep, too, for she hadn’t slept for 48 hours.

Jaanki, who runs a clothing business in the UK, had touched down in Mumbai with her sister in the morning. She had been seeking tickets for India’s semifinal and the final, and she got lucky soon after landing in Mumbai. “I got a call soon after landing, saying tickets were available for us,” she says. At about Rs 25,000 for a ticket, it wasn’t a bad deal at all, for she got to see Virat Kohli’s 50th ODI hundred, and India’s victory. “I got lucky! I watched history being made,” says Jaanki, a London resident with a Mumbai-born mother and father from Africa. She insists her father traces his roots to Gujarat, not Punjab, despite the Majithia family name.

Virat Kohli’s fans returned home with an everlasting memory. Tribune photo

Jaanki is now on the lookout for tickets for the final, an extremely difficult mission. “But never say never!” says Jaanki.

After the match, streams of men, women and children in ‘Kohli’ shirts poured out of the stadium, all with the stories they’d relate to friends and family about seeing history being made on Wednesday. Among them were two brothers from Delhi, who had spent around Rs 50,000 on their night out in Mumbai, including Rs 20,000 on two tickets and a similar sum on airfare. “I’ve watched a few games in Delhi,” said Ajay (30), who has background in tech but makes his money on the stock exchange. “But this was a totally amazing experience, worth every rupee we spent.”

Britons Chris and Joan swore allegiance to India, and to Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, in Mumbai.

Not all supporters in blue were Indian and rooting for Kohli — we came across two Britons living in Spain who swore allegiance to India, and to Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj. “England was knocked out, so we’re supporting India,” says Chris. And why Shami and Siraj and not one of India’s explosive batsmen? “They’re sensational, aren’t they!” says Joan.

They couldn’t have gone wrong with a Kohli shirt yesterday, but Shami did reward the couple for reposing their faith in him, picking up seven wickets.

