Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Fans in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana celebrate India's victory

Fans in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana celebrate India’s victory

At many places in Chandigarh, fans come out on roads, hailing Team India's victory
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:04 PM Mar 09, 2025 IST
Fans celebrate the victory in Ludhiana. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
Cricket fans on Sunday night broke into celebrations, dancing enthusiastically and waved the Tricolour on the streets of Chandigarh and several places in Punjab and Haryana as India defeated New Zealand to win the Champions Trophy title.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with an excellent half-century as a resolute India held their nerve to win an unprecedented third Champions Trophy title with a four-wicket victory over New Zealand in the final in Dubai.

At many places in Chandigarh, fans came out on roads, hailing Team India's victory.

Many hotels and restaurants had installed big TV screens to enable people to catch the live action from Dubai.

Several fans gathered at Sectors 22 and 17 here to celebrate the mega victory.

"It was a closely fought game which kept everyone on the edge of their seats, but we knew the Indian team would come out victorious and they did so in the end," said Ajay Kumar, a cricket fan.

Fans celebrated the victory at many places in Punjab and Haryana including Mohali, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala, Gurugram, Panchkula, Faridabad and Sonipat.

A large crowd danced to the beats of drums on many streets.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also hailed the Indian cricket team.

"The champions of Team India have performed brilliantly and won the 'Champions Trophy' by defeating New Zealand," Saini posted on X in Hindi.

"Today the whole of India is painted in the colour of victory, congratulations to all and best wishes to the players of Team India. This proud victory has filled the whole nation with enthusiasm, excitement and colours," Saini said in his post congratulating the Indian cricket team.

