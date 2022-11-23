Fans report ticket woes for second day

New Delhi: Hundreds of soccer fans in Qatar struggled to retrieve their digital World Cup tickets today, as problems with FIFA’s mobile application stoked confusion and frustration for a second day in a row. A line of distressed fans snaked outside the main ticketing help desk in Doha, with many reporting that their tickets had abruptly disappeared from their phones and could not be retrieved— a glitch that caused hundreds to miss the start of England’s match against Iran on Monday.

Iran media blames protests for 2-6 loss

Doha: Iran was reeling Tuesday from the humiliation of starting the World Cup with a lopsided 6-2 loss against England in a match overshadowed by protests on and off the field. Iranian newspapers turned to the familiar tactic of accusing foreign enemies, including the United States, Britain and Israel, of stirring up protests to throw the national team off its game. “Iran - 2; England, Israel, Saudi and traitors - 6,” read the headline in hardline daily Kayhan.

Wales FA slams FIFA over hats removal

Doha: The Wales football federation says it has asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow-coloured hats into a stadium. The Welsh federation said it was involved in creating the hats for fans to wear in Qatar, starting against the United States on Monday. Agencies