DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "Fantastic move": Srikkanth says New Zealand is ideal for Bhuvneshwar's India comeback

"Fantastic move": Srikkanth says New Zealand is ideal for Bhuvneshwar's India comeback

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:21 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Former India opener Kris Srikkanth lauded Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s comeback after four years to the Indian T20 squad, saying New Zealand’s conditions provide the ideal setting for the experienced pacer to regain his place in the team.

He highlighted Kumar’s ability to swing the ball both ways and trouble batters, while praising the selectors for giving him another opportunity to prove himself.

Advertisement

Kumar earned a recall to the Indian team after four years, with the experienced pacer named in the squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The men’s selection committee also announced India A squads for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Advertisement

"It is a fantastic move as New Zealand presents the ideal conditions for him to make a comeback. He can move it both ways there and dismiss batters. Thank god he is not making a comeback in India or in some other subcontinent conditions. I am happy that the selectors finally decided that Bhuvneshwar needs one more good look in,” Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

The 36-year-old last represented India in 2022. Kumar has played 229 matches across formats, claiming 294 wickets at an impressive average of 29.50, including seven five-wicket hauls.

Advertisement

Srikkanth also praised India’s decision to include young talents Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav, stressing the importance of giving promising players a clear pathway to the senior team and backing them to develop at the highest level.

"Apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, it's good that India have picked Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav. They should promote such players instead of some random unknown guys," Srikkanth added.

The tour starts with five T20Is from October 22 onwards. Five ODIs and two Test matches will follow.

India’s T20I Squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [WK], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts