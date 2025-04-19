"Fantastic to watch Buttler play, learning a lot from him": GT opener Sai Sudharsan

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 19 (ANI): Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan was mesmerised by Jos Buttler's display and revealed that he has been learning a lot from him following their emphatic 7-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

GT successfully gunned down Delhi's 204-run target and moved to the summit of the standings. Gujarat's success was forged by Buttler's belligerent 97* from 54 deliveries, topped up with Sherfane Rutherford's 40 and finishing touches from Rahul Tewatia (11*).

Sudharsan didn't shy away from singing a verse in Buttler's praise and said after the match, "It's really fantastic to watch Buttler play, learning a lot from him. Getting two points every game that's more important."

The young southpaw played his part with a composed 36(21), which set the tempo of the high-scoring chase. While analysing the wicket, Sudharsan admitted the conditions on offer made it a comfortable outing for him and his side.

"The wicket was fantastic to bat on, had a great outing. The wicket was too good to bat in the first six overs. From the bat, also the speed was really good, was coming onto the bat nicely as well," he said.

While outlining his approach, the Orange Cap holder aims to time the ball to perfection, an approach that stems from his preparation and added, "If it's a good ball, it's good to time the ball. Have to time the ball in the best possible way and to perfection. It goes on during the preparation. I try to react to my best."

During GT's pursuit of the imposing 204-run target, Buttler's flamboyant 97* assisted the Titans in chiselling out a 7-wicket win. It was a classic Buttler knock that came straight out of the vault.

Delhi tried to hunt for answers to put the in-form Buttler to silence but failed miserably in their attempts. To add to DC's woes, GT's impact substitute Rutherford lived up to the title and swayed the momentum in favour of the hosts with his 40(30).

To finish things off, Tewatia played a flashy cameo and entertained the crowd by smoking the ball into the stands for a towering maximum on the first ball of the final over. He edged the next delivery to send it racing towards the boundary rope to finish the game with a 7-wicket triumph for GT. (ANI)

