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Home / Sports / Fatima Sana to lead Pakistan in Women's Asia Cup and Asian Games

Fatima Sana to lead Pakistan in Women's Asia Cup and Asian Games

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ANI
Updated At : 02:38 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced its 15-member squads for the Women's Asia Cup and Asian Games, with Fatima Sana returning as captain after missing the recent Sri Lanka T20I series due to her participation in The Hundred, according to the ICC.

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Fatima will lead both squads as Pakistan prepare for the Women's Asia Cup in Dubai and the Asian Games in Japan.

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For the Women's Asia Cup, Pakistan have selected Fatima Sana, Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

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Muneeba Ali, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Zafar, Gull Feroza, Saira Jabeen, Eyman Fatima, Eman Naseer, Umm-e-Hani, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sundhu and Momina Riasat have been named in both squads alongside Fatima.

The Asian Games squad includes Fatima Sana, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Humna Bilal, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani.

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Pakistan have been placed in Group A for the Women's Asia Cup alongside India, Thailand and Hong Kong-China. The tournament will be held from August 28 to September 13 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, according to the ICC.

Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Thailand on September 1 before facing India on September 5 and Hong Kong-China on September 7. The semi-finals are scheduled for September 10 and 11, with the final set for September 13.

The Asian Games will begin in Japan on September 17, with the cricket competition being held at Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi. Pakistan will face Thailand in the quarter-final on September 17, followed by the semi-finals on September 20 and the bronze and gold medal matches on September 22.

Pakistan women have previously won gold medals in the Asian Games in 2010 and 2014. They finished fourth in the 2022 edition.

Pakistan squad for women's Asia Cup: Fatima Sana (captain), Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

Pakistan squad for Asian Games: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eman Naseer, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza, Humna Bilal, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Saira Jabeen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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