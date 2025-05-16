FC Barcelona continue dominance to lift 28th La Liga title with 2-0 win against Espanyol

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Hansi Flick-led FC Barcelona side clinched their 28th La Liga title as they defeated the Espanyol team 2-0 on Thursday, with two games remaining in the competition.

This win marked the completion of the domestic treble for the Barcelona team. Earlier, they won the Copa del Rey (April) and the Spanish Super Cup (January) titles.

With this victory, FC Barcelona has 85 points in 36 games in the 2024-25 season. The defending champions, Real Madrid, are in second place with 78 points in 36 matches of the tournament.

https://x.com/FCBarcelona/status/1923128652654383160

Speaking of the clash, Espanyol dominated the first half of the game as a lot of chances were made by Urko Gonzalez and Javi Puado, but they were unable to convert them into a goal.

Espanyol put up a strong defence in front of visitors in the first half, however, ter Stegen and Co managed to take a lead in the second half. Lamine Yamal scored a goal in the 53rd minute, whereas Fermin Lopez consolidated FC Barcelona's lead in the injury time.

After winning the game against Espanyol, FC Barcelona's manager, Hansi Flick, expressed his feelings after winning the 2024-25 La Liga season.

"I'm really proud...we have a fantastic team...When I see all the people on the street with a big smile, this is fantastic," Hansi Flick said in a video posted by FC Barcelona on X.

After winning the 28th La Liga title, midfielder Frenkie De Jong said, "I think we deserve it, so we're going to enjoy it and we are very happy...it's very satisfying to win the title." (ANI)

