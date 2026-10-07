Buenos Aires [Argentina], October 7 (ANI): As Argentina icon Lionel Messi bids farewell to international football, FC Barcelona celebrated Messi’s remarkable international career, recalling his gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and his historic achievements with Argentina.

The club congratulated Messi for his lasting impact and for making the iconic Argentina jersey even more legendary.

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“From that gold medal in Beijing in 2008 to an unforgettable career, making history every step of the way with La Albiceleste. Congratulations, Leo, for continuing to make Argentina’s jersey even more iconic!” FC Barcelona wrote an X post.

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From that gold medal in Beijing in 2008 to an unforgettable career, making history every step of the way with La Albiceleste. 🥇🇦🇷 Congratulations, Leo, for continuing to make Argentina’s jersey even more iconic! 🐐👏 https://t.co/JPYVRvOTHa — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 7, 2026

Messi signed off from international football in fairytale fashion, delivering two assists and scoring a goal as Argentina secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Benin in Buenos Aires on Tuesday night.

In what was billed as his final appearance for the national team, the Argentine maestro delivered a memorable performance, orchestrating Argentina's second-half dominance and giving the home crowd a fitting farewell to one of the greatest careers in international football.

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After a goalless first half, Argentina broke the deadlock shortly after the restart. Messi created the opening goal in the 48th minute, setting up Nicolas Otamendi, who made no mistake to put the hosts ahead.

Messi was at the heart of Argentina's second goal as well, teeing up Nico Paz for a superb curling effort that doubled the advantage and sent the home crowd into celebration.

The 39-year-old then completed the scoring from the penalty spot, calmly converting to make it 3-0 and adding another memorable moment to an extraordinary international career.

As the final whistle sounded, Messi embraced his Argentina teammates on the pitch as supporters filled the stadium with chants and applause. The emotional scenes brought a fitting close to an era that has seen the forward transform Argentina's fortunes on the international stage. (ANI)

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