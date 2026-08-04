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Home / Sports / FC Barcelona loans goalie Marc-Andre ter Stegen to AFC Ajax for a season

FC Barcelona loans goalie Marc-Andre ter Stegen to AFC Ajax for a season

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ANI
Updated At : 02:43 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Barcelona [Spain], August 4 (ANI): FC Barcelona announced that the club has reached an agreement with AFC Ajax for the loan of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen till June 2027.

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The German goalkeeper will be having his second loan spell under the management of Michel, having made just two appearances for Girona while being on loan for the 2025-26 season.

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The pairing of Michel (formerly a Girona manager during the goalie's stint with the club) and ter Stegen will now reunite at a club that has secured 36 Eredivisie titles, the top-flight league in the Netherlands and four UEFA Champions League titles. The deal will be in place till June 30, 2027.

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"The German goalkeeper is now set for his second loan spell under the management of Michel. Although he was limited to just two appearances during his time at Girona because of injury, the pair will now be reunited at a club that has won four European Cups and 36 league titles, among many other honours," said the statement from FC Barcelona.

A Champions League winner with Barca in 2015 and the holder of 21 trophies in Blaugrana, Ter Stegen has made 423 appearances for the club, making him the 11th player with the most official appearances for FC Barcelona and the second-highest foreign appearance-maker, behind only Leo Messi.

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Announcing the goalkeeper's signing, Ajax said in a statement, "Ajax has reached an agreement with FC Barcelona and Marc ter Stegen. The 34-year-old goalkeeper joins the club on a season-long loan from the Spanish side."

Jordi Cruyff, the technical director at the club, said, "Marc has an outstanding track record, and his qualities are widely recognised. He is an immediate addition to our squad. Marc and I know each other well, and I'm looking forward to working with him again. We have been working on bringing him here for quite some time, so we are very pleased that he has signed his contract and can now get started." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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