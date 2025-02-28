FC Goa augment hopes of second-placed finish with 1-0 win against Punjab FC

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): FC Goa (FCG) secured a 1-0 victory against Punjab FC (PFC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Thursday.

The Gaurs (FCG) moved to 45 points in 22 games as a consequence of this win, solidifying their grip over the second spot, which could guarantee them a straight semi-final berth. They are now ahead of the third and fourth placed Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC respectively by eight points each, though the latter have three games in hand to cut that deficit. Punjab FC are at the 11th place with 24 points from 22 encounters, a ISL release said.

FC Goa stepped in with intent, displaying fluidity in their gameplay both from open sequences and set-pieces. They produced a well-coordinated corner kick in the eighth minute as Borja Herrera's precise delivery met Odei Onaindia on the far post. Onaindia, however, was positioned laterally, and hence he didn't go for a direct attempt at goal, instead laying up a headed pass for Carl McHugh. Muheet Shabir Khan pre-empted this sequence brilliantly between the posts and stopped the effort from going in with a timely save in the ninth minute.

McHugh was successful in finding the back of the net at the brink of the conclusion of the first essay of the game. Udanta Singh delivered a long throw-in for the Irish midfielder, who was looking to break into the Punjab FC box with a quick sprint. McHugh met the delivery properly, drilling the ball into the bottom left corner with his left foot to get the Gaurs a goal ahead going into the half-time break.

Punjab FC sparked in a small phase of the game where they were on the offensive in the opening 15 minutes of the second half. They embraced a slightly direct approach and Ricky Shabong embodied that in the 57th minute with a long-range effort from a throw in that goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari rushed ahead and saved calmly before it could trigger any jitters inside the FC Goa defensive third. That did not cut down Punjab FC's willingness to try their luck from distance. Petros Giakoumakis ran backwards, got a loose second ball under his control before making a sharp turn in the 64th minute and launching a thunderous effort that missed the top right corner of the net by a slender margin.

Eight minutes later, Giakoumakis turned provider by laying up a pass for Tekcham Singh outside the box. The latter could have arguably engaged in further build-up but instead backed his instincts to attempt a long-distance shot, which was blocked in time by the visiting defensive unit.

Punjab FC kept pressing for the equaliser right until the end, as in the 87th minute mark they had Ninthoinganba Meetei and Khaiminthang Lhungdim near to the goal. Lhungdim's left footed shot zoomed high and wide to the left, culminating a night of missed chances for the home side.

Carl McHugh was the heartbeat of the FC Goa unit, completing 59 of 73 attempted passes, making one tackle, one clearance, three interceptions, and netting once too.

FC Goa will play their next game against Mohammedan SC on March 4, whereas Punjab FC are set to feature against Hyderabad FC on March 6. (ANI)

