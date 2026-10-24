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Home / Sports / FC Goa bow out of AFC Challenge League after defeat to Qadsia

FC Goa bow out of AFC Challenge League after defeat to Qadsia

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ANI
Updated At : 11:52 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Hawally [Kuwait], October 24 (ANI): FC Goa went down 1-2 to hosts Qadsia SC in their third and final AFC Challenge League 2026-27 Group C match at the Mohammed Al Hamad Stadium in Hawally, Kuwait, on Friday.

FC Goa finished the campaign in third place with three points from their solitary win over Bangladesh's Fortis FC. The Gaurs had earlier lost to Tajikistan's FC Regar-TadAZ on Matchday 1.

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Qadsia clinched the top spot with a perfect record of three wins and became the sole team from the group to qualify for the quarter-finals of Asia's third-tier men's club competition, according to a press release from AFC Media.

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The Kuwaiti side took the lead in the 10th minute through Hamza Khabba, who met Rashed Al Dosary’s cross with a diving header into the bottom-left corner.

Goa looked to respond but struggled to create clear-cut chances, with Malsawmsanga KC firing over the bar from the left side of the box. Qadsia threatened again in the 16th minute through Khabba, who headed over the bar from close range after being set up by Bader Al Mutawa.

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Goa eventually found the equaliser in the 21st minute when Alex Zalaya’s headed attempt from a corner fell kindly for Chiki, who nodded home from close range.

Both sides pushed for a second goal, with Qadsia’s Al Mutawa seeing his shot blocked before Goa captain Sandesh Jhingan headed wide from Muhammed Nemil’s corner.

Qadsia continued to dominate after the break and restored their lead in the 49th minute, with Al Mutawa exchanging passes with Khabba at the edge of the area before the latter finished with a curling effort into the top left corner.

The Kuwaiti side came close to further extending their lead in the 65th minute when Khabba teased a delightful lob into the box for Ayoub Lakhdar, only for the midfielder to lift his effort over the advancing Lara Sharma and the crossbar.

Goa were fortunate to survive another scare in the 80th minute when Lakhdar wriggled his way into the box, beating two defenders, before seeing his shot ricochet off the right post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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