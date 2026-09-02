Fatorda (Goa)[India], September 2 (ANI): FC Goa are delighted to announce that Aakash Sangwan will continue with the Club for the 2026-27 season, extending his stay in Orange for another year.

Advertisement

The left-back has established himself as an important member of the Gaurs' squad, bringing energy, defensive discipline, and attacking intent to the team. His ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch, coupled with his consistency and work ethic, makes him a valuable part of FC Goa's plans for the upcoming campaign.

Advertisement

Sangwan's versatility and understanding of the demands of modern full-back play have added further depth to the squad, while his ability to provide width and support in the final third gives the team another dimension in possession.

Advertisement

Commenting on the extension, Lokesh Bherwani, Director of Football, FC Goa, said: "We are delighted that Aakash will continue with us for another season. He has shown great commitment to the Club and has become an important part of the squad. His energy, quality, and ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch make him a valuable player for us. We believe there is still more to come from Aakash, and we look forward to seeing him in a leadership role and making an important contribution to the team."

Head coach Gouramangi Singh added: "Aakash is a player who brings stability and years of experience to the team. He is intelligent, works hard every day, and understands what is expected of him, both defensively and going forward. We're very happy that he will be staying with us."

Advertisement

Speaking after extending his stay, Aakash Sangwan said: "I'm really happy to continue with FC Goa for another season. I've enjoyed my time with the Club and feel there is a lot more that we can achieve together. I'm excited for the season ahead and can't wait to get started."

Aakash Sangwan's extension adds further continuity to the FC Goa squad as the Club prepares for the 2026-27 campaign. Everyone at FC Goa looks forward to seeing Aakash continue to don the Orange and wishes him another successful season with the Club. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)