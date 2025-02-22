Fatorda (Goa) [India], February 22 (ANI): FC Goa will play Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on February 22, Saturday, at 7:30 pm IST, as per an ISL press release.

The Gaurs, who have already qualified for the playoffs, will be aiming to secure a second-placed finish, with four games remaining, having 39 points from 20 matches on the back of 11 victories and six draws. They are in promising form with four triumphs in the last five encounters, whereas Kerala Blasters FC are positioned eighth with 24 points in 20 encounters, having lost twice in their preceding three clashes.

The sixth-placed Bengaluru FC have 31 points, and Kerala Blasters FC will want to bridge this gap given that the Blues have been defeated thrice in their last four matches.

FC Goa have defeated Kerala Blasters FC in each of their last five games here, last losing a home game in front of the Kochi-based side way back in October 2016. Overall, the Gaurs have not faced a defeat in any of their previous seven clashes in Fatorda, emerging victorious six times in the meantime.

Kerala Blasters FC were scoreless in their last away game as they faced a 0-3 setback against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The last time they couldn't find the back of the net in successive away encounters was way back in December 2023, a feat they would not want to repeat anytime soon.

The Gaurs have made 131 high turnovers in ISL 2024-25, as their tally of 41 shot-ending high turnovers and eight goal-ending ones being the highest among all teams in 2024-25. This allows them to unsettle the opposition in their own half and dictate the flow of the game in the adversary's final third.

FC Goa have notched 38 strikes, the fourth-most in the league so far, with Armando Sadiku (9) and Brison Fernandes (7) leading the charts, complemented by Iker Guarrotxena and Borja Herrera, scoring five times each.

The Kochi-based team have recorded the most goals by any team (77% - 23 out of 30) in the second-half of games, showing FC Goa cannot let their guards down even if they secure a lead early on.

Kerala Blasters FC have produced the fifth-most goal-scoring opportunities (206) in ISL 2024-25, led by Adrian Luna (45) and Noah Sadaoui (38).

The two sides have played each other in 21 games, with FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC winning 12 and five times respectively, with four games producing draws.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez heaped praise on Kerala Blasters FC's collective quality ahead of the game.

"Tomorrow is a very dangerous game. Kerala Blasters FC have a very good team, especially offensive players. I respect their former coach but I feel they are more comfortable now than they were in the first half of the season," Manolo Marquez said as quoted by an ISL press release.

Kerala Blasters FC interim head coach TG Purushothaman said that his team needs to improve their chance conversion upfront.

"In the last game, we did all things well, but could not convert our chances. As a team we will try to sort that out in the match against FC Goa," TG Purushothaman said.

Kerala Blasters FC's Adrian Luna's 140 attempted crosses are the second-most in the league in 2024-25, and he has had six assists to his name as well.

FC Goa's Boris Singh's 58 progressive carries since the start of 2025 are the second-most by any Indian player in the time period. He has scored and assisted once each this season. (ANI)

