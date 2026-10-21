FC Goa stay alive in AFC Challenge League with victory over Fortis

Hawally [Kuwait], October 21 (ANI): FC Goa held off Fortis FC of Bangladesh to clinch a 2-1 win in their second match of the AFC Challenge League 2026-27 Group C at the Mohammed Al Hamad Stadium, Hawally, Kuwait, on Tuesday.

The AIFF Super Cup champions, who lost their opener 1-2 to FC Regar-TadAZ of Tajikistan, kept their campaign alive with the win. The Gaurs will face Kuwait’s Qadsia SC in the last matchday on Friday, hoping to secure a place in the quarter-finals. Only the group winners and the best second-placed side across all three groups in the West Zone will progress into the last eight, according to a press release from AFC Media.

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FC Goa showed aggression from the start, with Muhammed Nemil firing wide following a swift counter-attack before they opened the scoring in the sixth minute.

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Udanta Singh Kumam floated a delightful cross into the box to an unmarked Jorge Ortiz, whose header was deflected into the back of the net by Ananta Tamang.

Ortiz continued to threaten, shooting wide a minute later before forcing Fortis goalkeeper Sujan Perera into a save in the 14th minute, with Sandesh Jhingan pulling his effort narrowly off the left post from the ensuing corner.

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The Bangladesh side threatened in the 36th minute when Pa Omar Babou’s long-range effort was kept out by Lara Sharma, before Essa Jallow’s header from Babou’s cross was blocked, leaving FC Goa with a slim advantage at the interval.

Goa stepped up their efforts to double their advantage after the restart, with Francisco Feuillassier setting up Jhingan for a header, only for Perera to rush off his line and clear the danger in the 52nd minute.

Perera then came to Fortis’ rescue again in the 61st minute, keeping out Malsawmsanga KC’s long-range effort as they continued to absorb the pressure.

Fortis, however, equalised in the 78th minute when Stephen Chukwude sent a through ball down the middle for Rafayel Tudu, who shrugged off his marker before slotting past Lara.

An unfazed Goa upped their tempo in response and regained the lead in the 85th minute, with Feuillassier cutting through the middle before slipping a through pass to Chiki, who lifted his finish over Perera into the top left corner.

There was more woe for Fortis, who had Essa Jallow sent off in the seventh minute of added time after the midfielder picked up his second yellow card for a foul on Udanta. (ANI)

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