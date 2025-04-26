FC Goa strike late to pip Punjab to Kalinga Super Cup semis

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 26 (ANI): FC Goa produced a sensational late comeback to defeat Punjab FC 2-1 in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium on Saturday.

The win helped the Gaurs book a semi-final date with Mohun Bagan Super Giant, which will be played on Wednesday, April 30.

Punjab FC, who had taken the lead early in the second half through Ezequiel Vidal (57'), looked set for a famous win. However, two quickfire goals in the space of three minutes from Borja Herrera and Mohammed Yasir in the dying minutes turned the game on its head, leaving Punjab heartbroken, a release said.

Advertisement

The match kicked off with Punjab FC showing greater urgency and attacking intent. Their forwards pressed high and tested the FC Goa defence, creating the first real chance of the game in the ninth minute. Vidal's corner found Nikhil Prabhu, whose header forced a sharp save from Goa's goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari.

Punjab remained compact defensively as well, successfully keeping FC Goa's talisman Iker Guarrotxena quiet throughout the first half. The Spaniard, who had been a key figure for the Gaurs all season, found little room to operate against a disciplined Punjab backline.

Advertisement

FC Goa, on the other hand, took time to settle down, and their first significant opportunity came in the 18th minute following a delightful team move. Udanta Singh found himself on the end of the final pass but failed to hit the target. Minutes later, Borja saw his shot saved by Muheet Shabir. Although Guarrotxena latched onto the rebound, his effort was blocked amidst appeals for a handball, which the referee waved away.

With the first half ending goalless, both sides regrouped, but it was Punjab FC who struck first. In the 57th minute, Muhammad Suhail unleashed a left-footed effort from distance that rattled the post. Vidal reacted quickest to the rebound, slotting home to give Punjab a deserved lead.

FC Goa, now chasing the game, struggled to break down Punjab's defence, which remained resolute as the clock ticked towards full-time. Despite Goa's growing possession, Punjab appeared to have done enough to see the match out.

But football can be cruel, and in the 89th minute, Punjab's resistance was finally broken. Substitute Brison Fernandes swung in a cross from the right that Ashish Pradhan failed to clear properly. The loose ball fell to Borja, who finished clinically into the bottom right corner to level the score.

Barely three minutes later, disaster struck for Punjab again. Dejan Drazic's floated cross from the left found Punjab defender Pramveer in position to clear, but his weak header dropped invitingly to Yasir. The FC Goa midfielder rifled a venomous shot into the net to complete a stunning turnaround.

To compound Punjab's misery, Pramveer received his second yellow card in stoppage time and was sent off, ending a night to forget for the defender.

Borja Herrera was handed the Kalinga Player of the Match award by Shri Amit Kumar Nayak, OAS, Deputy Secretary to Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha.

Sunday, April 27, 2025, Quarter-Finals fixtures:

Inter Kashi vs Mumbai City FC, 4.30 PM IST

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC, 8 PM IST. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)