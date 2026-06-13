"Fear is an important part of life": Brazil coach Ancelotti ahead of WC opener against Morocco

New Jersey [US], June 13 (ANI): Ahead of five-time champions Brazil's FIFA World Cup campaign opener against Morocco scheduled for Friday, the team's manager Carlo Ancelotti expressed how "fear is an important part of life", and it would be great for them to stay alert so that they are not caught off guard.

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Fans at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium will witness an exciting clash, as after a quarterfinal finish at Qatar in 2022, Brazil will be raring to start off their bid for the sixth star on their shirt with a bang. But on the other hand, Morocco is not a team to be taken lightly, having put the football world on notice by becoming the first African nation to reach the WC semifinals four years back, beating heavyweights like Spain and Portugal on their road to the final four.

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Ancelotti has it all, top-level club trophies wherever he has gone, be it Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, etc. His resume includes a record five UEFA Champions League titles, the most won by a manager. But despite having sealed his legacy as one of the finest managers the game has seen, Ancelotti still feels the fear, but feels it is for good.

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"Fear is an important part of life. If you are not afraid and you're caught off guard, you might see a lion and think it is a cat. Fear can save your life; it is always good to be alert and focused so that your team plays a great game and is not caught off guard," said Ancelotti in the presser as quoted by Reuters.

The Italian said that Brazil should be at their absolute sharpest against one of Africa's most successful sides, saying that "a complete performance in every respect is needed", since in modern football, "there are no minnows".

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"I am an optimist by nature, and I am very confident. We are well prepared to play a great game tomorrow and have a great World Cup. We need to put in a complete performance in every respect. In modern football, there are no minnows; Morocco is one of the best teams in Africa," he said.

For Ancelotti, after years of storied success at club level in Europe, this assignment with Brazil for a record-breaking sixth title feels like a "new experience".

"It is a new experience, but obviously a special one. It means having the responsibility and the honour of representing the home of football, the most successful national team in the world. Two things: responsibility and honour," he said.

For the illustrious manager, the focus is on embracing the occasion, rather than getting overwhelmed by it.

"I want to savour this moment with joy and happiness because it is a wonderful moment in my story. I feel great... I hope I can do the work needed to help this team succeed," he signed off. (ANI)

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