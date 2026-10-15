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Home / Sports / Fearlessness with smartness: Shafali Verma lays down India's mantra leading up to inaugural women's Champions Trophy next year

Fearlessness with smartness: Shafali Verma lays down India's mantra leading up to inaugural women's Champions Trophy next year

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ANI
Updated At : 09:11 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Indian vice-captain Shafali Verma said that the team is eyeing to play "fearless cricket with smartness" as they build up to the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy on home soil in February next year and take things on "series-by-series" basis.

Heading into a bilateral T20I series against Zimbabwe, which will be followed by ODIs, the fearless opener highlighted that the squad is focusing on continuous growth and strategic clarity. The series starting from Friday will also kickstart the era of Smriti Mandhana as India's full-time all-format captain after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down just days after India's Asian Games gold medal win.

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"We have spoken about it, that in this series we have to play a fearless brand of cricket with smartness till the Champions Trophy," Shafali told reporters ahead of the series opener in Raipur, as quoted by ICC.

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"We have done a lot of meetings, so everyone knows what to do. We are just trying to keep growing series by series," he added.

The upcoming series marks the beginning of a new leadership era following Harmanpreet Kaur's decision to step down from captaincy.

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Smriti Mandhana now leads the side across all formats, with Shafali serving as her deputy in T20Is and Deepti Sharma taking up the vice-captain role in ODIs.

Acknowledging her former captain's contribution, Shafali said, "Harman provided a lot of growth to women's cricket and the way it has shaped, it is all because of her."

The flamboyant batter also noted her evolution as an all-rounder, adding that she has been regularly bowling for her State side Haryana since 2021.

"I have been bowling for Haryana since 2021, so it is not new to me. I used to think that if I have to bowl for India one day - how should I prepare myself for it, and mentally I have been ahead only," she said.

Addressing the absence of middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who is currently recovering from injury, Shafali expressed her confidence in the team's depth.

"Jemi is recovering, but in the Asia Cup and the Asian Games, we did not feel much (of her absence). The way Richa Ghosh and Harman played, and now Niki Prasad has come in, hopefully she will do well, and we will keep trying out players," she said.

India will kick off their home campaign with a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in Raipur, before heading to Vadodara for three ODIs.

India v Zimbabwe series schedule:

First T20I: October 16, Raipur

Second T20I: October 18, Raipur

Third T20I: October 20, Raipur

First ODI: October 23, Vadodara

Second ODI: October 25, Vadodara

Third ODI: October 28, Vadodara. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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