Federation Cup: Borgohain sets national mark in 200m

PTI

Kozhikode, April 6

Assam’s Amlan Borgohain scorched the track to set a new men’s 200 metres national record by clocking 20.52 seconds on a rain-hit final day of the 25th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships here today.

Avinash Sable, known for excelling in the steeplechase, rewrote the men’s 5,000m meet record with a fine effort of 13 minutes 39.43 seconds, raising expectations that he could claim the national record, which stands in the name of Bahadur Prasad since 1992.

In the women’s 200m final, Hima Das (Assam) fended off a challenge from Aishwarya Kailash Mishra (Maharashtra) and Priya H Mohan (Karnataka). Das clocked 23.63 seconds to win. —