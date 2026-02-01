Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 6 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru scripted history as they clinched their second WPL title after defeating the Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals in the high-voltage final.

Advertisement

RCB won their first title in the 2024 season.

Advertisement

RCB Skipper Smriti Mandhana played a match-winning knock of 87 runs and added 165 runs for the second wicket with Georgia Voll (79 runs off 54 balls), which helped the RCB chase down a daunting target of 204 runs. Mandhana's 87 is also the highest individual score in the WPL final at the BCA Stadium.

Advertisement

Speaking after the match, Grace Harris revealed that her pre-match pep talk had set the tone for RCB on the big night. She also revealed her inspiration, Roger Federer.

Speaking after the match, Grace Harris said, (On her pep talk before the start of the match) I just said to the girls, you only get this opportunity once, and to really take it. And I may have tried to be intelligent and quote Roger Federer, one of my favourites, one of the most successful athletes in the world. I've tried to bring a little bit of energy to what is a pretty exciting game anyway," as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Advertisement

Harris also reflected on the electric atmosphere at the ground, acknowledging the strong support from the RCB faithful.

"There's not every day, like I said, there's not every day that you get to play in a WPL final, and obviously, the crowd, there's a lot of red, and we're very much appreciated that tonight. So yeah, that first half got us, but we came back well." (On her catch to dismiss Lizelle Lee) That was the easiest part of my night, I reckon. No, it was, it was, God, I back myself to take them most of the time. I've got buckets for hands, so I should eat them, really," Grace Harris added.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Lauren Bell admitted the final moments were tense as RCB edged past their opponents in a pulsating contest that saw both teams reach the 200-run mark.

Speaking after the match, Bell said, I think it was a bit tense, but I was just glad to go over the line. (On the final) What a game of cricket. 200 plays 200. Yeah, it was up and down. I think there were good patches and not-so-good patches, but yeah, we got over the line. I think we chased it really well, and obviously, Georgia and Smriti were outstanding. So, they set the chase up for us. I don't think I've ever been part of a game like that where it's been so close. I guess the fans behind us, and I think we've been waiting a long time for this final. So yeah, it was really special to watch, and I'm just glad we got over the line. I think they've been amazing this whole tournament."

Reflecting on her experience with RCB, Bell said the journey had been special.

"I've absolutely loved it. The whole month's been so good. I think finishing it off with a win has been amazing. But yeah, the whole month and the girls, the coaching staff," Bell added.

Georgia Voll reflected on a special innings under pressure after the WPL final, saying the focus was on batting deep and trusting the team's finishing strength. Coming in at 9/1 during the chase, Voll said the plan was simple on a good batting surface.

Speaking after the match, Voll said, "(On coming in to bat at 9/1) It was just about sort of taking it as deep as we could. It was a really good batting wicket if we could just play it straight as we could for as long as we can. We had obviously great finishers in our team, so if we could bat as long as we could, we could finish it well.

Voll expressed her disappointment for not chasing the target alongside her partner (Mandhana), Voll took pride in the team's overall performance and the season as a whole

"It was obviously disappointing that we couldn't finish it there together, but yeah, full credit to the girls, and what a great season it's been. (How do you rate your innings?) Yeah, obviously pretty high up there. Would have been better to finish it off, but yeah, to obviously play that way in the final, feeling like I couldn't hit the ball off the square for most of the season. So yeah, to come out there and perform in the final is obviously super special," Voll said.

When asked about Smriti Mandhana's performance, Voll said, " It's obviously awesome going and watching her go about it, usually sitting on the other opposition. So yeah, just to sit at the other end and watch how she strikes the ball. One of the cleanest hitters I've ever seen and just effortless. So yeah, to be able to share the wicket out there with her and yeah, put a dip in that target was super special to be a part of. (Nervous at the end?) Yeah, definitely a little bit nervous. Probably should have stayed out there, so I wasn't as nervous. So yeah, next time I'll make sure I'm staying out there." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)