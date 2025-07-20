"Feel completely out of place...": Anderson on being alongside Tendulkar at launch of trophy named after both icons

London [UK], July 20 (ANI): England pace legend James Anderson admitted that he feels "completely out of place" seeing himself alongside Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar at the launch of new Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the prize for which both teams are fighting for during the five-Test series in UK.

Anderson spoke on length about a variety of subjects on Sky Sports. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, a joint initiative between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is now representing all future Test series between England and India. Previously, the series in England was played for the Pataudi Trophy and the series in India for the Anthony De Mello Trophy.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Anderson said, "It is not necessarily just how huge it is to have a trophy named after you, but alongside Sachin Tendulkar, who, for me, is one of the greatest ever cricketers to have lived. I feel completely out of place when I see myself alongside him with the trophy. I hold him in such high regard."

"I watched him as a kid, played against him. He is just such an iconic cricketer who's carried the weight of a nation on his shoulders throughout his career and past it as well. So, to share something like this with him is an incredible honour," he added.

Both Anderson and Tendulkar are recognised as behemoths of their respective countries in cricket, with Test cricket being their best format. They are the top two most capped players in the history of Test cricket: Tendulkar played 200 matches, and Anderson 188.

Anderson, considered one of the finest practitioners of swing bowling, took 704 Test wickets, the most by a fast bowler in the format. He only retired from international cricket last year at the age of 41, setting a new benchmark of longevity as a fast bowler. The Lancashire seamer ranks third on the all-time list, behind only spinners Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne.

Tendulkar, one of the most flawless and technically gifted batters ever, remains the highest run-scorer in Test history with 15,921 runs. He made his debut at the age of 16 and went on to enjoy a distinguished 24-year international career, during which he played a pivotal role in India's success against every other Test-playing nation. He scored 51 Test centuries, the most by any player.

Coming to the trophy, the series is 2-1 in favour of England following a loss at Lord's for India by 22 runs while chasing 193. The fourth Test at Manchester will take place from July 23 onwards. (ANI)

