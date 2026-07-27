"Feel very happy, he drove rickshaw and sold biscuits...now want good job for him": Parents of CWG medallist Jhandu Kumar

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Parents of the Indian para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar, who clinched the bronze medal in the men's heavyweight event at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, expressed happiness at his achievement and recalled the struggles their son endured during his journey to a podium finish in the prestigious international event.

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Jhandu secured bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow. The 28-year-old, competing in Group B, recorded his best lift of 190 kg on his second attempt, earning 130.9 points.

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Speaking with ANI, Jhandu's father, Ramanand Paswan, said Jhandu Kumar contracted polio in 1990 and it didn't heal properly. He said his son worked, drove a rickshaw, and sold biscuits. Paswan said they live in a rented place.

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"He contracted polio back in 1990. It didn't heal properly; we took him to Lucknow, but he didn't get the right treatment there or in Kolkata, so he was getting treated here in Bihar only. He worked, drove a rickshaw, and sold biscuits...It feels wonderful after his win. We are living just as we always have. We live in a rented place," he said.

Jhandu's mother, Kamala Devi, said she wants a "good job" for her son from the government.

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She said they endured struggled to "see this day". Kamala Devi said that her son faced teasing but was determined to prove himself.

"My son drove an electric rickshaw (Toto); we earned everything like this, selling off everything, even selling potatoes, just to see this day. And now my son has won... Everyone used to tease him, but he used to say, 'Wait and watch, Mother, I'll prove myself.'...He went to the gym, and we supported him...Polio hit him at a very young age; we took him to so many doctors, but nothing happened...I am very happy today; I just want a good job for him from the government," she said.

Para powerlifting medals at the Commonwealth Games are determined through a bodyweight coefficient system, rather than solely on the weight lifted. Competitors from various bodyweight categories participate together in the lightweight and heavyweight divisions, with the final rankings calculated based on an athlete's bodyweight and highest successful lift.

Jhandu began with a successful 181 kg lift before raising his mark to 190 kg on his second attempt. The 28-year-old then attempted 196kg in his final lift, a weight that would have eclipsed the Commonwealth Games record set at Birmingham 2022.

However, he was unable to complete the lift and eventually finished third to claim the bronze. The medal also marked India's first podium finish in para powerlifting at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. (ANI)

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