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Home / Sports / "Feels Amazing": Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar after winning bronze in CWG 2026

"Feels Amazing": Para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar after winning bronze in CWG 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 04:27 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Indian para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar, who won a bronze medal in the men's heavyweight category at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG), received a grand welcome upon his arrival at Delhi Airport.

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Speaking to reporters, the CWG 2026 bronze medallist expressed his happiness at securing India's first medal at the Games, while also acknowledging his disappointment at missing out on the gold medal.

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"Thank you so much for all the love. It feels amazing. I secured the first medal for India and hoisted our national flag. It's a great feeling... There is a tinge of disappointment that I couldn't bring home the gold for the country. There are a few areas that need work, and I will focus on them... There was a minor technical error, and my coach was positioned a bit too far away, which caused the issue," Jhandu Kumar said.

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Jhandu Kumar secured bronze in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting event at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow. The 28-year-old, competing in Group B, recorded his best lift of 190 kg on his second attempt, earning 130.9 points.

Para powerlifting medals at the Commonwealth Games are determined through a bodyweight coefficient system, rather than solely on the weight lifted. Competitors from various bodyweight categories participate together in the lightweight and heavyweight divisions, with the final rankings calculated based on an athlete's bodyweight and highest successful lift.

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Jhandu began with a successful 181 kg lift before raising his mark to 190 kg on his second attempt. The 28-year-old then attempted 196kg in his final lift, a weight that would have eclipsed the Commonwealth Games record set at Birmingham 2022.

However, he was unable to complete the lift and eventually finished third to claim the bronze. The medal also marked India's first podium finish in para powerlifting at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

After Day 4, India is at the eighth position in the medal tally with two silvers, one gold and a bronze medal. Australia is leading the chart with 39 medals, including 17 gold, nine silver and 13 bronze medals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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