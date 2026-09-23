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Home / Sports / "Feels amazing": Parinaaz Dhaliwal after India’s historic women’s skeet bronze at Asian Games

"Feels amazing": Parinaaz Dhaliwal after India’s historic women’s skeet bronze at Asian Games

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ANI
Updated At : 01:17 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Aichi-Nagoya [Japan], September 23 (ANI): Indian skeet shooter Parinaaz Dhaliwal described the women’s skeet team’s historic bronze medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 as an "amazing" feeling, saying the podium finish was a result of the team’s experience and determination.

Parinaaz, along with Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan, secured the bronze medal in the women’s skeet team event on Wednesday, marking India’s first-ever medal in the category at the Asian Games.

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Speaking to ANI after the achievement, Parinaaz said the team was delighted with the result.

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"It feels really good. It's... it's very, very good that we've medaled, and it feels amazing," Parinaaz told ANI.

Talking about the challenging weather conditions during the event, the shooter said the team’s experience helped them adapt and remain focused.

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"It doesn't matter. However the weather is, I think we've shot enough. We've all been quite experienced when it comes to the weather. So, it doesn't matter if the weather is helpful or it's not, or it's a clear day. Yes, it does play a bit of a role, but it doesn't let us... I mean, we make sure that it doesn't bother us that much," she said.

Parinaaz also expressed confidence that India’s shooting contingent can continue its medal-winning run at the Asian Games, with several events still remaining.

"100%. I have the mixed team event to shoot tomorrow as well (laughs). 100%. I just hope every day we are winning a lot of medals," she added.

The shooter dedicated the medal to everyone who supported her journey, including the coaching staff, federation, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and her family.

"Everybody. It's the whole support staff, our federation, Sports Authority of India, my family—which just goes without saying—my personal coach, who is here with me, having come all the way from France. Everybody has a role to play," Parinaaz said.

The Indian women’s skeet team of Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan finished third in the event with a combined score of 331. China won the gold medal with 346 points, while Kazakhstan claimed silver. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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