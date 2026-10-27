DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / “Feels Incredible”: Harry Kane after winning maiden Men’s Ballon d’Or, ends England’s 25-year wait

“Feels Incredible”: Harry Kane after winning maiden Men’s Ballon d’Or, ends England’s 25-year wait

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:27 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

London [UK, October 27 (ANI): England captain Harry Kane and Bayern Munich striker described winning the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or after an outstanding season with his club as an incredible and unforgettable feeling.

He expressed gratitude to his friends, family, teammates, coaching staff, and fans worldwide, acknowledging that their support made his achievement possible.

Advertisement

Kane enjoyed a prolific campaign, scoring 73 goals and providing eight assists, contributing to 81 goal involvements across the season. He also helped Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga, German Cup and German Super Cup. It is the first Ballon d'Or for a player who has been considered among the world's best for several years.

Advertisement

Harry Kane clinched his maiden Men’s Ballon d’Or, finishing ahead of Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal.

Kane’s triumph makes him the first Englishman in 25 years to win the Men’s Ballon d’Or, following in the footsteps of Michael Owen, who claimed the prestigious award in 2001.

Advertisement

"Wow, what a special feeling. Amazing night here in London. Congrats to all the winners. Thank you to all my friends, family, teammates, coaching staff and all the fans around the World. It wouldn't be possible without you guys. So, yeah, best in the World right now. Feels incredible, thank you," Harry Kane said in a video post on X.

However, Yamal won the Young Talent of the Year award (Kopa Trophy) for the third consecutive time, becoming the first footballer in history to claim the accolade in three successive editions.

Yamal, who won the award in 2024 and 2025 during the Ballon d'Or ceremony, has continued his remarkable rise in world football with another triumph in 2026.

The 19-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 season with Barcelona, playing a key role in the club's La Liga and Spanish Super Cup triumphs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts