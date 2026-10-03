Feels like team spirit: Coach Marijne rebuilds Indian women’s hockey team

The Indian women’s hockey team’s Asian Games triumph marks a remarkable turnaround since their third place finish in the last edition.

On Friday, India ended a 44-year wait for an Asian Games gold medal in women’s hockey, having last won the title in 1982. The team beat China 1-0 in the final, finishing with an all-win record. A year ago, though, the team was in the doldrums after being hammered 4-1 by China in the Asia Cup final.

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In fact, the team’s downward spiral had begun soon after finishing fourth at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The decline led to India failing to qualify for the 2024 Paris Games.

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A change in coach did not stop their descent as the losses kept piling. The players were demoralised and the team became disjointed, which showed on the field. India were relegated from the Pro League after finishing last in the 2024-25 season.

All that changed when Sjoerd Marijne returned as the coach in January this year. His task of rebuilding the team was difficult, but his goal was clear. The Dutchman wanted to bring back the team spirit that had led India to the historic fourth place finish in Tokyo under him. He wanted the players to work as a unit, to believe in each other, which would then fill everyone with confidence.

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On Friday, after his team’s historic win, Marijne reiterated his point about working for a team goal. “I think one of the biggest changes has been discipline, and secondly, working for each other. I always say that if you focus on the team goal, you will achieve your individual goal. If you focus on your individual goal, you will not achieve the team goal,” he said. “That is the switch the team has made. You can see that all the selected players are putting in the hard yards and showing discipline.”

Marijne started with the aim of improving the team’s fitness and discipline in defence. Just like he did in his previous stint, Marijne transformed the team into a close-knit unit working hard in defence. That defensive resilience helped India finish fifth at the recent World Cup. Incidentally, India had started that tournament with a 2-2 draw against China.

On Friday, the team proved its World Cup performance was not a coincidence. As China attacked, searching for the equaliser to Lalremsiami’s first-quarter goal, India refused to relent.

“I always tell the girls that the basics are good defending, discipline and keeping on running. It doesn’t matter if it’s raining or the circumstances are not good. You can always run, and that’s what we did today as a team,” Marijne said.

“You saw some players come off the pitch tired, and then the next one came, and the next one. I think in the fourth quarter, we hardly conceded any chances. That is how you win these matches,” he added.

While the outfield players were tireless in defence, the goalkeepers were also instrumental in denying China the equaliser. While veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia played her part by saving a penalty stroke in the second quarter, her young understudy Bichu Devi also made some crucial saves.

“Amazing (penalty save). But also Bichu and the way they have been doing this together. I have never seen two individuals helping each other so much. They both play in the same position, but every time they bring out the best in each other. That is a compliment to both of them. And now it is Savita who made this beautiful save,” Marijne said.

The triumph also secured India a spot in the Los Angeles Olympics. “I don’t think this has ever happened with the Indian women’s team before,” Marijne said. “The real work has already started. We have to keep building on this. We want to improve, and our main focus is on ourselves and what we need to do better,” he added.