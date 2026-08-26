"Feels really good to reach DPL 2026 final; our efforts have paid off": Anmol Sharma after South Delhi Superstarz seal finale berth

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): South Delhi Superstarz booked their place in the final of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 after defeating Central Delhi Kings by 15 runs.

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Batting first, South Delhi Superstarz posted 193/7 in 20 overs, with Anmol Sharma and Tejasvi Dahiya leading the way. Anmol scored a brilliant 67 off 42 balls, while Dahiya smashed 57 off 33 balls, according to a press release.

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The South Delhi bowlers then stepped up and bowled out Central Delhi Kings for 178 in 19.4 overs to seal a place in the final.

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Reflecting on the win and making a place in the final, Anmol said, "It feels really good to beat Central Delhi Kings and reach the final. When we finished in the top two, we watched their match last night and knew they were a very strong and dominating team in the league stage. We knew we had to be on our toes and minimise our mistakes. Our team has been playing really well over the last five or six matches, and everyone has contributed. Thankfully, our efforts paid off, and the result went in our favour."

Speaking about the early wickets and his partnership with Tejasvi Dahiya, he further added, "There was nothing specific going on in my mind when we lost early wickets. Our only focus was to build a partnership. When Tejas was batting with me, there was a lot of clarity between us. We knew that if we stayed at the crease and kept playing, the runs would come. Our main objective was to bat for as long as possible and take the game deep. Unfortunately, I got out in the 16th over, but until then, our focus was on building that partnership and giving ourselves the best chance of winning."

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Batting first, South Delhi got off to a good start thanks to Anmol. Captain and wicketkeeper Tejasvi Dahiya gave him good support. The pair put together a strong partnership and kept the scoreboard moving quickly.

Pranshu Vijayran added 11 off six balls, while Vision Panchal scored an unbeaten 7 off three balls as South Delhi finished on 193/7 at a run rate of 9.65.

For Central Delhi Kings, Gavnish Khurana was the best bowler with figures of 3/25, while Keshav Dabas picked up two wickets.

Chasing 194, Central Delhi Kings lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 71/5, putting South Delhi in a strong position.

However, Keshav Dabas and Vansh Bedi brought Central Delhi back into the game with a quick partnership. Dabas scored 59 off 35 balls, while Bedi smashed 52 off just 24 balls, including five fours and four sixes.

South Delhi, however, kept their calm in the final overs. Divansh Rawat picked up 3/29, while Vision Panchal took two wickets as Central Delhi's chase fell short.

Central Delhi Kings were eventually bowled out for 178 in 19.4 overs.

With the 15-run win, South Delhi Superstarz have secured their place in the DPL 2026 final. Central Delhi Kings, meanwhile, will get another chance to reach the final through Qualifier 2. (ANI)

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