DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / "Feels surreal": Pranavi Urs reflects on historic Asian Games golf gold

"Feels surreal": Pranavi Urs reflects on historic Asian Games golf gold

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:56 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Indian golfer Pranavi Urs described her Asian Games triumph as a surreal experience, praising teammates Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar as phenomenal players.

The Indian women's golf team enjoyed a memorable campaign at the Asian Games, led by Pranavi, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman golfer to win an individual gold medal at the continental event.

Advertisement

Pranavi carded rounds of 66, 63, 66 and 70 to finish at 15-under 265, securing the gold medal by a one-stroke margin. Her final-round even-par 70 featured three birdies and a triple bogey.

Advertisement

Pranavi’s historic triumph also contributed to India's silver-medal finish in the women's team event, alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar. The Indian trio finished at 14-under 546, eight strokes behind gold medallists China.

“I always knew we were going to win, but to actually achieve it feels surreal. Aditi and Diksha are both phenomenal players. Aditi is someone I've looked up to my entire life, and I still do, while I've played junior golf with Diksha. To be able to share this achievement with both of them feels incredible,” Pranavi told ANI.

Advertisement

Pranavi also said life after the Asian Games has been hectic, with more interviews and engagements than she had anticipated, but described the experience as positive and rewarding.

“Life after the Asian Games has definitely been hectic. I've had more interviews and engagements than I expected, which has been great. So, it's been busy, but it's been a wonderful experience,” she added.

While, Pranavi was also honoured with a Rs 1 crore cheque from former Union Sports Minister and Member of Parliament, Anurag Singh Thakur, at the India Championship at Delhi Golf Club on Friday.

The award was in recognition of her landmark achievement at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts