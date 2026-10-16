"Feels surreal": Pranavi Urs reflects on historic Asian Games golf gold

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Indian golfer Pranavi Urs described her Asian Games triumph as a surreal experience, praising teammates Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar as phenomenal players.

The Indian women's golf team enjoyed a memorable campaign at the Asian Games, led by Pranavi, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman golfer to win an individual gold medal at the continental event.

Advertisement

Pranavi carded rounds of 66, 63, 66 and 70 to finish at 15-under 265, securing the gold medal by a one-stroke margin. Her final-round even-par 70 featured three birdies and a triple bogey.

Advertisement

Pranavi’s historic triumph also contributed to India's silver-medal finish in the women's team event, alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar. The Indian trio finished at 14-under 546, eight strokes behind gold medallists China.

“I always knew we were going to win, but to actually achieve it feels surreal. Aditi and Diksha are both phenomenal players. Aditi is someone I've looked up to my entire life, and I still do, while I've played junior golf with Diksha. To be able to share this achievement with both of them feels incredible,” Pranavi told ANI.

Advertisement

Pranavi also said life after the Asian Games has been hectic, with more interviews and engagements than she had anticipated, but described the experience as positive and rewarding.

“Life after the Asian Games has definitely been hectic. I've had more interviews and engagements than I expected, which has been great. So, it's been busy, but it's been a wonderful experience,” she added.

While, Pranavi was also honoured with a Rs 1 crore cheque from former Union Sports Minister and Member of Parliament, Anurag Singh Thakur, at the India Championship at Delhi Golf Club on Friday.

The award was in recognition of her landmark achievement at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)