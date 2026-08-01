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Home / Sports / "Felt I could win gold": Yamini Mourya reflects on silver medal at CWG 2026, vows to return stronger

"Felt I could win gold": Yamini Mourya reflects on silver medal at CWG 2026, vows to return stronger

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ANI
Updated At : 01:13 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Glasgow [Scotland], August 1 (ANI): Indian judoka Yamini Mourya expressed disappointment after settling for silver in the women's -57kg judo event, saying she believed she could win gold.

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Mourya felt she remained aggressive until the final second but lost due to a penalty point resulting from negative play.

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She dedicated the medal to her country and family for their unwavering support and vowed to give her best to win gold at the upcoming Asian Games.

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Mourya secured a silver medal in the women's 57kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2026 after a closely contested final against England's Acelya Toprak ended in defeat on Friday.

"I am a bit disappointed. I felt I could win gold. Right up to the last second, I felt I was being aggressive and could score. However, I think I lost today because of some negative play that resulted in a penalty point against me... First and foremost, this medal is for my country and my family... They have been supporting me... I am heading to the Asian Games, and I want to try to win a medal there as well. I will give it my all to bring home the gold," Mourya told ANI.

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Yamini fought for nearly seven minutes in a high-intensity contest before losing via Ippon after receiving a third Shido penalty during the Golden Score period. The result gave Toprak the gold medal, while Yamini finished with a commendable silver medal for India.

Despite missing out on gold, Yamini's silver medal added to India's impressive judo campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Earlier in the day, Asmita Dey won gold in the women's -48kg category, while Harsh Singh clinched the men's -60kg title, marking a historic double gold for Indian judo.

The country has now secured 20 medals in Glasgow - five gold, 10 silver and five bronze. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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